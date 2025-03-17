 
Prince Harry's US future turns unsure in Meghan Markle's eyes

Meghan Markle is growing worried about the future Prince Harry has in Hollywood and the US

March 17, 2025

Meghan Markle reportedly has a lot of concern over Prince Harry’s future inside the US and Hollywood in general.

These fears reportedly relate to their contracts with big names like Netflix, and has come to light following the ‘flop’ Prince Harry’s Polo documentary’s suffered right from the moment it released.

According to an insider that is well placed within the Sussex circle, the fears are getting worse.

Despite having her own show, With Love, Meghan headed for a second season the source told Closer magazine, “Meghan now feels unsure about any sort of future in TV and with Netflix – for not only her, but Harry too.”

Because the cooking show “was her attempt to make the public see the real her – the her she wanted them to see for so long.”

However, all the negativity that followed as a result “has left her feeling very hurt and, frankly, a bit annoyed.”

As of right now she’s just hoping “the brand launch and her products are successful.”

