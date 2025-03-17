 
Geo News

Prince Harry is growing frustrated over Meghan Markle's unhealthy unavailability

Meghan Markle’s unhealthy way of life is rubbing Prince Harry the wrong way

By
Web Desk
|

March 17, 2025

Prince Harry is growing frustrated over Meghan Markles unhealthy unavailability
Prince Harry is growing frustrated over Meghan Markle's unhealthy unavailability

Prince Harry is reportedly growing more and more frustrated with his wife, now that she’s returned to social media.

An inside source made this public during their interview with Heat World and started by saying, “Harry doesn’t understand why the handling of the account can’t just be passed over to a social media expert.”

Because if it were to happen, “that way, it’s not a daily focus for Meghan.”

Should could instead “check in once a week with a strategy meeting and be done with it.”

According to the insider, “to be honest, he’d love to see her take social media apps off her phone altogether.”

“As it stands now, she’s on Instagram at any spare moment checking her engagement and scrolling,” and “Harry feels she’s only present half of the time”.

Overall its becoming “concerning because he knows how unhealthy this habit is.”

Before signing off the source also admitted, “he’s really missing the days when she didn’t have social media, and this sudden change is proving hard to adjust to.”

Meghan Markle's new addiction is taking over her life and pushing Prince Harry away
Meghan Markle's new addiction is taking over her life and pushing Prince Harry away
Prince Harry's US future turns unsure in Meghan Markle's eyes
Prince Harry's US future turns unsure in Meghan Markle's eyes
Elton John's health visibly 'deteriorating' after new album
Elton John's health visibly 'deteriorating' after new album
Aja Naomi King gets candid about son's sweet hair request
Aja Naomi King gets candid about son's sweet hair request
Kim Kardashian told off by Kanye West over kids future
Kim Kardashian told off by Kanye West over kids future
Millie Bobby Brown reveals intention behind marrying at a 'very young' age
Millie Bobby Brown reveals intention behind marrying at a 'very young' age
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about difficult nights amid Cancer treatment
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about difficult nights amid Cancer treatment
King Charles makes Donald Trump ‘jealous' with new guest video
King Charles makes Donald Trump ‘jealous' with new guest