Prince Harry is growing frustrated over Meghan Markle's unhealthy unavailability

Prince Harry is reportedly growing more and more frustrated with his wife, now that she’s returned to social media.

An inside source made this public during their interview with Heat World and started by saying, “Harry doesn’t understand why the handling of the account can’t just be passed over to a social media expert.”

Because if it were to happen, “that way, it’s not a daily focus for Meghan.”

Should could instead “check in once a week with a strategy meeting and be done with it.”

According to the insider, “to be honest, he’d love to see her take social media apps off her phone altogether.”

“As it stands now, she’s on Instagram at any spare moment checking her engagement and scrolling,” and “Harry feels she’s only present half of the time”.

Overall its becoming “concerning because he knows how unhealthy this habit is.”

Before signing off the source also admitted, “he’s really missing the days when she didn’t have social media, and this sudden change is proving hard to adjust to.”