Everything Dolly Parton said at her Dollywood's 40th anniversary

Dolly Parton talks about everything ‘Carl would want her doing’

March 17, 2025

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has just emerged for the very first time since news of her husband’s death hit mainstream media.

For those unversed, the duo was married for almost 60 years, and even though Carl Dean’s cause of death has not yet been shared, her husband was 82-years-old at the time of his passing.

The event that Dolly just attended was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her Dollywood theme park at Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains.

On the stage she addressed her reasons for returning back to work so soon and even thanked fans for “all the flowers and cards, and the well-wishes.”

The country-singer also referenced her hit song I Will Always Love You during this statement and admitted, “You know I loved him. Of course, I’m going to always love him… and I will always love you.” But “he would want me to be working today,” so “I expect to be working.”

The event also featured her sharing an acoustic rendition of the song Celebrate The Dreamer In You.

