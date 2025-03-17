 
'Virgin River' actor Martin Henderson shares major warning to fans

Netflix's 'Virgin River' actor Martin Henderson aka Jack Sheridan reveals a major warning to fans for their safety

March 17, 2025

Netflix’s Virgin River star Martin Henderson has just shed some light into a major issue that is threatening his fans across the globe.

The New Zealand-based actor’s warning relates to an influx of scammers that are pretending to be him.

He issued this on his personal Instagram account and shared “Just wanted to warn people again of the fact that there are a lot of people out there who are pretending to be me.”

And are “trying to get people to believe that I'm in need, that I need financial help or medical help and they're essentially fleecing people out of a lot of money.”

He didn’t end there either, and highlighted a piece of news from The New Zealand Herald, on his caption and it talked about a woman being swindled out of $375,000 because of this and admitted that this is “something that's been going on for the last couple of years, and there's a bunch of other victims that have since come forward who've also fallen prey to similar scams.”

Before concluding however, the actor added that, "I just can't tell people enough, I don't communicate with my followers. This is my only account, I promise you I don't have another account.” So "Please block and report anyone who claims to be me.”


