Christina Ricci gushes about her 11-year-old role as Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci’s iconic role in The Addams Family as Wednesday Addams still influences her.

In 1991, she portrayed the role of the dark character, who possesses psychic power, at the age of 11 in the movie.

During an interview with Britain’s Hello outlet, the Hollywood actress said, “Wednesday is still the character I’m best known for.”

Emphasizing the impact of the character, she continued, “I spent a ton of time in my childhood playing her and she had a huge influence on me and my career.”

It is pertinent to mention that in recent installments of the series, most notably the one done by Netflix, Ricci stars as a teacher, Marilyn Thornhill, who is the main antagonist in the series, Wednesday, 2022.

“I still feel very influenced by her,” the 45-year-old actress continued, “I spent a ton of time identifying with her and I’m happy that Wednesday is still a huge part of my life.”

Moreover, she talked about her currently portraying a character in Yellowjackets as well. A story about teenage girls who survived a plane crash and still struggles with cannibalistic tendencies in adulthood.

“Misty is the most fun character to play, she’s so arrogant,” she told the host.

“[Season three] reveals even more of the mystery of what happened back then with the survivors and what is happening with them now.”

Before concluding, Ricci discussed the suspense in the series, “There are a lot of twists and surprises to come. It’s crazy, scary and intense. Not giving anything away, but the body count is really high.”