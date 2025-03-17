 
Geo News

Christina Ricci gushes about her 11-year-old role as Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci famously known for her role as Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family' 1991

By
Web Desk
|

March 17, 2025

Christina Ricci gushes about her 11-year-old role as Wednesday Addams
Christina Ricci gushes about her 11-year-old role as Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci’s iconic role in The Addams Family as Wednesday Addams still influences her.

In 1991, she portrayed the role of the dark character, who possesses psychic power, at the age of 11 in the movie.

During an interview with Britain’s Hello outlet, the Hollywood actress said, “Wednesday is still the character I’m best known for.”

Emphasizing the impact of the character, she continued, “I spent a ton of time in my childhood playing her and she had a huge influence on me and my career.”

It is pertinent to mention that in recent installments of the series, most notably the one done by Netflix, Ricci stars as a teacher, Marilyn Thornhill, who is the main antagonist in the series, Wednesday, 2022.

“I still feel very influenced by her,” the 45-year-old actress continued, “I spent a ton of time identifying with her and I’m happy that Wednesday is still a huge part of my life.”

Moreover, she talked about her currently portraying a character in Yellowjackets as well. A story about teenage girls who survived a plane crash and still struggles with cannibalistic tendencies in adulthood.

“Misty is the most fun character to play, she’s so arrogant,” she told the host.

“[Season three] reveals even more of the mystery of what happened back then with the survivors and what is happening with them now.”

Before concluding, Ricci discussed the suspense in the series, “There are a lot of twists and surprises to come. It’s crazy, scary and intense. Not giving anything away, but the body count is really high.”

Prince Harry is growing frustrated over Meghan Markle's unhealthy unavailability
Prince Harry is growing frustrated over Meghan Markle's unhealthy unavailability
Liam Payne's fans dedicate a cemetery bench in his name
Liam Payne's fans dedicate a cemetery bench in his name
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence about mostly playing heroine roles
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence about mostly playing heroine roles
Émilie Dequenne passes away at the age of 43
Émilie Dequenne passes away at the age of 43
Kim Kardashian's robbers hit with the call of justice after ‘terrifying hell'
Kim Kardashian's robbers hit with the call of justice after ‘terrifying hell'
Meghan Markle's new addiction is taking over her life and pushing Prince Harry away
Meghan Markle's new addiction is taking over her life and pushing Prince Harry away
Prince Harry's US future turns unsure in Meghan Markle's eyes
Prince Harry's US future turns unsure in Meghan Markle's eyes
Elton John's health visibly 'deteriorating' after new album
Elton John's health visibly 'deteriorating' after new album