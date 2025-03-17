Justin Bieber opens up about his struggle with drowning feelings

Justin Bieber has shared insights into his struggle with drowning feelings.

Taking to his Instagram story section, the 31-year-old singer revealed his negative emotions due to his childhood experience.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” the Baby singer penned with SZA’s song, I Hate U.

Highlighting the need to acknowledge negative emotions as the initial stage of healing, he continued, “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.”

“Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there.”

Before concluding, Bieber shared, “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?(sic)"

Previously, fans were concerned about his physical and mental health because of his social media activities as he shared a picture of smoking from bong and also a joint.

However, his spokesperson denied all the rumour related to high usage of drugs and they noted the singer as "one of the best places in his life."