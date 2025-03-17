'Bachelor' star Rachael Kirkconnell shares dating update after Matt James split

Rachael Kirkconnell is “open” to dating just two months after her split from Matt James.

Speaking to Life & Style on Sunday while promoting her “Golden Era” line with Showpo, the internet personality admitted that she’s “cynical” about love.

“I will say I’m a little cynical right now. I keep telling myself I don’t know if my perfect person is out there. But then I’m like, ‘Stop with the negative talk,’” Rachael told the outlet.

“It’s been a little over a month and I have all the time in the world. I’m not ready yet,” she added.

While The Bachelor star is “definitely not putting [herself] out there right now,” she said that she’s “always open to anything.”

“If I meet my husband tonight, then great. I’m not going to push people away,” continued Rachael. “But I’m definitely not, like, pursuing anything [and] putting myself out there.”

The internet star further told the publication that she’s “definitely focusing” on herself and is “trying to better” herself.

“I think when you are trying to put yourself first and become the best version of yourself, you’re also telling the universe to bring that back to you,” she explained. “So hopefully, it’ll all work itself out. But right now, I’m focusing on myself.”

For those unversed, Rachael parted ways with Matt in January 2025 after four years of dating.