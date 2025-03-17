 
Russo brothers reveal why they team up for next 'Avengers'

'Avengers' directors admit the MCU has grown unwieldy over the years

March 17, 2025

Russo brothers reveal why they team up for next 'Avengers'

After directing multiple MCU films, the Russo brothers are back again to helm the upcoming Avengers films. 

Their reason for returning is simple: Marvel needs a more central story.

In their candid interview with The Sunday Times, the filmmakers said the franchise has grown unwieldy recently.

“Yes, the MCU has got quite large, that’s for sure. I mean, frankly, we struggle with that same issue,” Anthony shared. "But part of the reason Joe and I decided to go back is exactly what you’re talking about."

He continued, 'There needs to be more of a central narrative. That was something we were very specific about when we worked with Marvel [before]. We would like to bring the focused narrative back.” 

While sharing his feelings for the MCU, Anthony said, “Well, we love the genre. Some people wrote it off as a less comprehensive form of storytelling that’s more for children."

"But we think of it as relevant for adults, if it is treated with maturity and complexity. That’s really all it is — a commitment to storytelling," he added.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 1, 2026.

