Regé-Jean Page opens up about return in 'Bridgerton' new season

Regé-Jean Page has finally opened up about his return in the new season of Bridgerton.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , the 37-year-old actor revealed whether he would consider reprising his role in a Netflix period drama to give his character a proper send-off.

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” said Regé-Jean, who played Simon Basset in the first season of Bridgerton.

“Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that,” added the British actor.

When questioned about taking over the James Bond role in the future, Regé-Jean disappointed his fans.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about very much,” said the actor.

For the unversed, Regé-Jean is currently busy promoting his new film, Black Bag, which was released in cinemas on March 14, 2025.