Hilaria admits to shocking tactic she used in protecting Alec Baldwin amid 'Rust' trial

Hilaria admits to shocking tactic she used to protect Alec Baldwin amid 'Rust' controversy

Hilaria, wife of Alec Baldwin revealed an unusual step she took in order to protect her husband, Alec Baldwin from paparazzi.

Speaking on The Baldwins podcast, Hilaria admitted that she intentionally distracted photographers in January 2024 to divert attention from Alec, who was trying to get into a car unnoticed amid his legal troubles related to Rust shooting.

For those unaware, Alec was facing involuntary manslaughter charges at the time for the fatal 2021 Rust shooting. However, the case was later dismissed.

Now, Hilaria has revealed that she put on an eye-catching outfit to divert attention, saying, "They're all there, I got mobbed in the morning. It was just absolutely insane."

"Brrr! Hilaria Baldwin Nails Mob Wife Aesthetic in Freezing Temps!" she recalled headlines.

She said, "Alec needed to try to get in the car and to try to protect him, I went inside, put on a ridiculous outfit and went back outside," adding, "I mean, the fact that they didn't realize that I was messing with them is extraordinary."

Hilaria explained, "I put my back to the corner so their back was to the apartment, and then we had a car pull up. Alec goes into the car [and] drives off. Then, I walked right back to the house," adding, "People call me an attention seeker, like they'll say all sorts of things because they don't understand what I'm doing, and so they think I'm nuts, and I'm like, you know what? Call me nuts, but you know what?"

It is worth mentioning that Alec Baldwin and his family including wife, Hilaria and their eight children had to face a tough time throughout the Rust trial.