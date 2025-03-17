 
Ariana Grande reveals she really wants to try THIS dish

Ariana Grande gets candid about a dish she's been eager to try

March 17, 2025

Ariana Grande has opened up about a dish she really wanted to try on her next visit to Scotland.

While chatting with The Sunday Mail, the songstress candidly discussed her regret over not trying the famous dish of Scotland in her last visit.

Recalling her last visit to Scotland for the Sweetener World Tour, the 7 Rings singer said, "When I am on tour, it can some- times just be airport, hotel, venue and repeat.”

“But when I was in Glasgow, it was really cool as I got a little time to hang out. I got time to walk around the city a bit, grab some food, and I met some genuinely awesome people.”

Sharing about her future’s plans, Grande continued, "There are no plans to tour in 2025 but I am focusing on other projects and I never know where that will take me.”

"To spend time in Scotland again would be incredible. I really try to eat as healthily as I can but when I am working so hard, it is important that I have as much energy as I possibly can.”

Revealing the name of the dish, the 31-year-singer told the outlet, “I have never heard of a deep-fried Mars bar before, I didn't even know it was a thing.”

"Next time I am in Scotland, I am going to have to have a bite, just to say I have tried it," she concluded.

