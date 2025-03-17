Molly-Mae Hague drops bombshell confession about Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed what she has been craving with her boyfriend Tommy Fury as she confirmed their reunion during a family trip to Dubai with their daughter, Bambi.

In her latest YouTube vlog, the 25-year-old influencer and TV personality shared with her 2 million followers that she had "been craving a getaway" with Fury and "hasn't been this excited for a trip in a long time."

The day before her flight, Molly smiled as she said she "needed to escape" and had learnt to "stand up for herself."

She said, “I'm going on holiday to Dubai with Bambi and we are going for a little holiday. I feel like I'm going to have some nice time off. It's needed this trip.”

“I'll still post a bit though. I am very much a home girl; I'm very content at home but recently I've been craving a getaway and feel like I need to escape. I'm all packed for the holiday; I'm so excited. I haven't been this excited for a trip in a long time; my bones need it,” the Love Island star added.

The mother of one went on to claim that she is "no longer Mrs. Nice Guy, as she has learnt to "stand up for herself" after years of being "afraid" to share how she feels.

For the unversed, Molly and Fury met on Love Island in 2019. They fell in love and had their first child, Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

It is significant to mention that in the summer of 2024, Molly announced that their relationship was over.

However, in December 2024, people started to wonder if they were back together after a video showed them sharing a kiss on New Year's Eve.