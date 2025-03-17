Neil Young follows The Cure's Robert Smith's footsteps

Neil Young just took inspiration from The Cure's Robert Smith.

The iconic singer will no longer be offering Platinum tickets to his concert, a follow in the footsteps of the post punk rock band’s co-founder.

He agreed with his fellow musician, Smith that the high-priced tickets, introduced by Ticketmaster, based on a supply-demand system, is not fair as it would give fans access to the best seats without having to go through secondary resale sites.

“My management and agent have always tried to cover my back on the road, getting me the best deals they could,” he wrote on his website, Neil Young Archives.

He continued, “They have tried to protect me and the fans from scalpers who buy the best tickets and resell them at huge increases for their own profits."

“Ticketmaster’s high priced Platinum tickets were introduced to the areas where scalpers were buying the most tickets for resale. The money went to me. That did not feel right. Very soon, Platinum tickets will no longer be available for my shows,” the For What It’s Worth rocker added.

“I have decided to let the people work this out. Buy aggressively when the tickets come out or tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market,” Neil Young concluded.

This comes after last year, Robert Smith told The Times, “I thought, ‘We don’t need to make all this money.'”

“You don’t want to charge as much as the market will let you. If people save on the tickets, they buy beer or merch. There is goodwill, they will come back next time. It is a self-fulfilling good vibe, and I don’t understand why more people don’t do it,” he further told the outlet at that time.