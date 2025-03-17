Oscar-winning director reacts to Michael B. Jordan's new film

Spike Lee, a legendary and an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, is over the moon on the latest film of Michael B. Jordan, Sinners.



Taking to Instagram, he wrote a glowing note, “My brother Ryan Coogler invited me to experience his new film Sinners (in IMAX). His magnificent artistry as a storyteller iz on a annudder' level. And y'now brother Michael B. Jordan did his 'THANG, THANG.’”

"Da Performances, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score, Songs, Visual Effects are DOPE and what else ya want?", he continued adding that he hadn't "felt this way in a movie theater in a minute".

"He really tapped into our ancestors on this joint, AND DAT’S DA BLACK CINEMATIC POWER," Spike concluded.

The film follows twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke as they face off against a great evil in their hometown of Mississippi in 1930.

Sinners will be out on April 18.