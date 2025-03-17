Victoria Beckham takes leaf out of momager Kris Jenner's playbook

Victoria Beckham intends to follow in Kris Jenner's footsteps when it comes to daughter Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham has taken a leaf out of Kris Jenner’s playbook and wants to become a momager and feature her kids in reality shows.

Victoria wants to launch her daughter Harper to stardom and turn her into the next Kylie Jenner, who has an estimated net worth of $1billion.

An insider told Radar Online: "It seems Victoria Beckham is pulling all the strings to catapult her daughter Harper into the celebrity stratosphere.”

"She's been teasing the idea of making Harper the next Kylie Jenner while sharing more moments of their lives on social media, and it looks like the plans are getting serious with that new Netflix docuseries on the horizon,” explained the mole.

They claimed: "Victoria sees reality TV as the ultimate vehicle to grasp global recognition for Harper – and wants to be a billionaire!"

"The mother-daughter duo is also brewing up ideas for a beauty brand together. They want to capitalize on Harper's newfound passion for make-up, and you can bet Victoria is taking notes from Kris Jenner’s playbook," they shared.

In her upcoming Netflix docuseries, sources say Victoria Beckham is set to address her husband’s infamous alleged affair with honesty.

"Vic is talking more openly about it than David ever did on his show. There were so many tears, it was hands down the hardest chapter of her life, and honestly, it still stings to even discuss it – so much so she is set to weep on screen about how the rumors affected her," they said of Victoria Beckham.