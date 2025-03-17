 
March 17, 2025

Royal family breaks silence on Kate Middleton's historic move

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales made a historic return at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

As Princess Kate, the Colonel of the Irish Guards, marked her first solo appearance at Wellington Barracks in London, she received praise on behalf of the royal family.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family shared a special post to celebrate Kate Middleton's return.

The caption stated, "The Princess of Wales celebrates St Patrick’s Day!"

"As Colonel of the @IrishGuards, The Princess has met soldiers and veterans at Wellington Barracks following their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade," it further read.

It concluded, "Her Royal Highness presented traditional springs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen, who then issued it along the ranks - and even presented one to Seamus, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot!"

Kate Middleton, who has previously been accompanied by Prince William, lead the event alone for the first time. This appearance by the Princess of Wales comes after missing the last year's parade due to her recovery from surgery.

