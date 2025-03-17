Jordyn Blum's 'non tactile' attitude toward Dave Grohl in public outing explained

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl's marriage was shaken with the Foo Fighters singer's lovechild scandal

Jordyn Blum seemed closed off and unassured in her recent public appearance with her husband Dave Grohl, according to a body language expert.

Jordyn and Dave were spotted hanging out with a friend. The duo didn’t sport their wedding rings amid marriage issues following Dave’s lovechild scandal.

According to body language expert Judi James, Dave seemed "pretty happy" and relaxed whereas his wife seemed much less excited.

Judy told The Mirror US, "Dave looks pretty happy with life here, striding out with his shoulders splayed and his arms swinging at his sides in a gesture of confidence."

She continued, "His animated gesticulation suggests he's keen to be the center of attention here and his wide smile suggests a mood of relaxed fun and sociability."

Noting Jordyn’s behavior, she added: "Jordyn, though, looks less assured here. Walking a few steps behind her husband, her body language is as closed as his is open. Her eyes are hidden behind shades and her smile looks less relaxed and fulsome."

“She stuffs one hand in her pocket when she walks alongside Dave and its the inside hand, which suggests a non-tactile approach with him, or she clutches her coat to her torso in a barrier or comfort ritual," the expert concluded.

Dave Grohl revealed in September last year that he had welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.