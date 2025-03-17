What Kate Middleton wore during St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Kate Middleton was made the Colonel of the Irish Guards following the death of late Queen Elizabeth.

She took over the role from the Prince of Wales in 2023. The Princess of Wales on Monday attended the Irish Guards’s St Patrick’s Day parade which was a noted homecoming for Kate Middleton since announcing she was in remission from cancer back in January.

The wife of Prince William stepped out in a green Alexander McQueen coat that she previously wore in 2022.

Princess Catherine dressed elegantly in a dark green outfit, complete with a matching hat and a sprig of greenery pinned to her coat.

According to a statement issued by the royal family, "During the visit, Her Royal Highness awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland."

"The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces."

The statement said "The Princess presented traditional springs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen who then issued it along the ranks, as well as presenting it to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot."