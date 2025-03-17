Lala Kent breaks silence on 'horrendous' toll of her breakup from Randall Emmett

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent

Lala Kent has opened up about the toll her “horrendous” split from Randall Emmett took on her health.

On the March 14 episode of Brittany Cartwright’s podcast When Reality Hits, the 34-year-old actress, TV personality, and author talked about her breakup with Emmett.

Kent shared, “You remember, I was down to, like, 90 pounds. I couldn’t eat. I was not well. That was the most horrendous time of my life.”

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules star went on to admit that she now feels much better, healthier, and reminds herself that she is no longer in that difficult time.

“Like, ‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side.’ It’s over. It’s done. That feels so good,” she noted.

For the unversed, Emmett, an American film producer, proposed to Kent in September 2018. They planned to get married in 2020, but the wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, on March 15, 2021, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Ocean, and in the same year, in October, they ended their engagement.

It is pertinent to mention that Lala Kent later has repeatedly claimed that Randall Emmett cheated on her.