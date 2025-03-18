Lady Gaga's album 'Mayhem' causes mayhem on music chart

Lady Gaga’s latest album, Mayhem, is literally causing mayhem on the Billboard 200 chart as it sits at the top, giving the Oscar winner’s seventh no. 1 album.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the album opened with 219,000 units, 108.05 million streams, and 136,000 traditional sales.

The latest album also marked the A Star is Born actress's fifth consecutive solo album to top the album chart.

In other news, Lady credited her fiancé Michael Polanski for encouraging her to make music.

"'I'm so, like, also appreciative that my partner, like, he, you know, the first few years that we were together, I wasn’t in the studio and when he saw me start to make music," the Bloody Mary hitmaker told iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas podcast.

"He was like, "Oh my God, I've never seen you happier than when you’re making music."'

She continued, "I felt very seen by that and I think why it is so important to me is when you grow up in the public eye, as you know, there’s things that people grow to like about you but there’s things that they don’t know about you."

"Like they don’t know that you that’s like, maybe deep in reflection at home working on something, they know the outward facing you," the 38-year-old added.

"So it feels really nice to be seen by someone for the thing that you do alone that makes you special. That’s your gift, right? Like the thing the world doesn’t see,” Lady concluded.