Pregnant Olivia Culpo drops hints about her baby’s gender

Olivia Culpo is sharing that she might be having a baby boy.

The 32-year-old model took to her official TikTok account and shared a video giving some insights into the symptoms she is experiencing that could be according to some old wives' tales reveal her unborn baby's gender.

It is pertinent to mention that these are not scientific just a trending social media topic among expecting moms to guess the baby's sex.

The first comparison was on heart rates, Culpo's heart rate is below 140, which indicates the boy category.

The next question was about craving, as Culpo chose sweet things that fall under the girl category.

She then shared she suffers from morning sickness, headaches, sleeps on the right side, and even has acne all these hinted at the girl category as per the trend.

Although Culpo's symptoms indicated she might be having a baby girl but when asked what her intuition says the model responded she thinks she's having a baby boy.

Previously on her Instagram account, Culpo shared that the initial four months of her pregnancy were hard for her as she was restricted from doing any harsh physical activity.

The former Miss Universe kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps until March 10, as this pregnancy is very special for her due to her past struggle with fertility because of her 2020 endometriosis diagnosis.

It could be really hard for me to have babies," she shared on a 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters, adding, "There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline."

"I feel like I have to have kids ASAP," she added at the time.