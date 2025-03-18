Kanye West draws red line on parenting with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is clear in his latest tweet about how he and not Kim Kardashian will be the final authority in deciding what his children will do.



On X, he wrote in a since-deleted post, “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION.”

The note appeared to signal his recent tussle with the SKIMS mogul over Ye’s new track Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine featuring North West and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to TMZ, the mum-of-four tried to stop the release of the song by sending cease and desist letters because the 11-year-old's name was trademarked.

“I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop,” the 44-year-old alleged texts read in a screenshot the 47-year-old shared. “I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

Kim's alleged texts continued, “One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born i would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

“Amend it or I’m going to war and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me," Kanye concluded.