Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'

Dax Shepard got candid about a sweet conversation he had with his 10-year-old daughter, Delta, about one of the songs from Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album.

In a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the 50-year-old actor shared that he and his daughter listen to the 12-track album while he drives her to school.

Shepard's pre-teen loves the song Juno, though it's not his favorite. Instead of saying so, he and his daughter, whom he shares with Kristen Bell, discussed its meaning together.

“She goes, ‘But do you know what Juno is?’ and I go, ‘No…’ and she’s like, ‘Well, it’s a movie,’ and I go, ‘The movie Juno? Yes, I know.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, it’s a story about a girl who gets pregnant,’ ” he shared. “I go, ‘That’s a little nasty.’ And she goes, ‘What’s nasty about wanting to have a baby with somebody?’”

“And she goes, ‘Oh, she’s in high school?’ She knew part of the Juno story, [but] she just didn’t know she was in high school,” Shepard recalled. “And the way she phrased it was like, ‘Wait, what’s nasty about wanting to have a baby with someone you love?’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, there’s nothing nasty about that, I’m just saying, ‘I wanna get pregnant in high school’ is kind of a nasty, fun lyric. It’s a positive ‘nasty,’ I’m saying.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shephard is a parent to two daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 10.