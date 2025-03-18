Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner mark Rob's special day

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are celebrating Rob Kardashian's birthday with heartwarming tributes

As the former reality TV star turned 38 on March 17, his family members rushed to social media to send their love and warm wishes on his special day.

The momager was first to wish her son his big by taking it to Instagram to share throwback pictures with Rob, with a touching note for him.

"Happy birthday to my amazing son Rob!" she began. "You are truly one of my life’s most special blessings and joys and I thank God He chose me to be your Mom."

"You are such an incredible Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson, and best friend, and I cherish every memory we have made," Kris wrote. "We celebrate you today and I love you so very much."

On the other hand, his sister Khloe Kardashian also took to her social media and marked Rob's birthday with a childhood photo of the two smiling with their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and a sweet birthday tribute.

"Happiest of birthdays to my baby Bobby boy!" she began "Bobby, I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to call you my brother. Walking through life with you by my side is one of my greatest blessings, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted."

"I thank God every day for the bond we share and for the beautiful relationship our children get to grow up with," she continued, adding, "Being your sister is, and always will be, one of the greatest privileges of my life."

Kim Kardashian also posted a birthday tribute for Rob on her official Instagram account, sharing throwback snaps from their 2009 family getaway to Miami.

For those unversed, Rob had stepped back from his family reality show and has remained the most private Kardashian following his last appearnace in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and his own reality series, Rob & Chyna.