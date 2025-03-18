Rachel Zegler breaks down in tears at 'Snow White' screening

Rachel Zegler took a moment to express her gratitude and love for her Snow White role during an emotional speech at a early screening of the live-action Snow White remake.

The 23-year-old actress surprised her fans with a touching tribute for her titular character of the Disney princess, orignally created in 1937's animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

"This is a movie that is so close to my heart. I auditioned for this movie when I was 19 years old and I am about to turn 24," Zegler said in a clip shared by Disney. "So it's a really big chunk of my life, and about five of the seven years of my career, which is crazy. I love everybody in this movie so dearly."

Reflecting on her five-year journey for her role in the movie, Zegler noted that watching the movie take shape feels deeply moving for her.

"Coming to the end of this road of this release feels really crazy because when you spend so much time with something, it becomes such a big part of you and a big part of your heart. Snow White has really been that way for me and to see this is really emotional for me. So I'm going to try not do that," Zegler said, her voice cracking a little.

"I love her and I am so glad to see that so many of you love her as well," Zegler went on to say. "Her superpower is her heart. It's nothing supernatural. It's something that all of us have. Deep within us, there is an inherit good and belief in the kindness of humanity."

"I hope that you walk away from this film understanding what the true meaning of fair is. I really hope that for the world as well. Thank you so much for allowing me to be your Snow White. It means the world to me," she concluded.

This speech came amid backlash from the public, intervening the Disney’s live-action remake, which is all set to release on March 21.