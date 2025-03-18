Gracie Abrams thanks Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo as she wins big

Gracie Abrams gave a special shout-out to Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo after her major milestone.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter took a moment to say thanks to her famous pals during her winning speech at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards after winning the Breakthrough Artist award on Monday, March 17.

After performing her hit That's So True, Abrams sent her love to the Lover hitmaker and Rodrigo as well as expressed her gratitude to her team, DJs, friends, and family.

"For the incredible artists who allowed me to share their stages at different times and in different ways — Taylor and Olivia and Noah Kahan and The National and for each of the openers who have supported me on my tours, I'm in awe of all of you," she began. "For Aaron Dessner, always, and last but not least, I would not be here if it were not for the support, loyalty, creativity, and true goodness of the fans. So just thank you so much. You guys are my whole damn heart."

While sharing the message of positivity amid "uncertain" times, she noted, "We're living in tricky times, so much is uncertain and so suddenly and unnecessarily cruel. But when we gather like this at a concert or a festival or the theater within our local communities, we remind each other that there's still so much light and kindness between and among us."

Billie Eilish, who presented Abram the award, gushed over her longtime pal.

"We started sending each other little voice memos of songs we were writing at the time," Eilish said, who had known Abrams since she was 15. "I love that girl so much. I have loved watching her finally take over the world the past year."

It is pertinent to mention that the past year was quite an impressive year for Abrams as she released her second studio album The Secret of Us in June and her song That's So True went viral and ranked no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November.