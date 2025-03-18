Megxit is catching up to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly pushed their own selves into a corner to fade away into obscurity.

The entire comment has been issued by royal commentator Josh Rom.

He recently sat for a virtual chat with Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power and shared this thought on what the Sussexes have ‘done wrong’ to precipitate their popularity scores.

For those unversed, a new YoGov poll has found that while Kate Middleton enjoys the highest popularity rankings out of all the royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sit in the negatives, with 68 and 61% respectively.

While explaining everything he started by saying, “I think the main reason is because they've just backed themselves into a corner so much with everything that they've done pretty much.”

“Like ever since Megit what have they done” apart from “completely bash the royal family,” Mr Rom quizzed. “Whether it's the Oprah interview whether it's kind of subtle digs or not so subtle digs in the Archwell podcast,” or the “interview with The Cut.”

Or even the “Harry and Megan fly-on-the-wall documentary/ reality series for Netflix where it was just a moan-a-thon of everything that they hated about the Royal Family and the Royal Institution and the systems that they all hate,” he added.

Due to all this Mr Rom concluded his sentiments by saying, “what they've effectively done is they've kind of backed themselves into a corner because everything that they try to do just doesn't seem genuine.

It’s all just been them having “moaned and moaned and moaned and moaned and” thus in turn “when they showed their actual passions, people aren't necessarily interested because let's be honest the only reason why people think they're relevant enough to show these passions is because of their connections to the Royal Family,” he added before signing off.