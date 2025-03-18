 
Nelly shares sweet banter with Ashanti after son's birth

Nelly welcomed a baby son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes with Ashanti in July 2024

March 18, 2025

Nelly and Ashanti are in celebratory mode with the birth of their son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

Ashanti recently spilled to Extra on the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet that she's done monthly shoots since welcoming the newborn son in July 2024.

The Foolish songstress also revealed that her husband Nelly, on the other hand, is trying to save the baby from it.

Nelly then jokingly spoke on the baby's behalf, saying, "He done had eight [birthday parties]."

"Man, this boy had more birthday parties than me," the rapper, 50, added.

Ashanti then corrected her husband, defending that "they're not birthday parties."

"They are photoshoots every birthday month. That's what it is," she explained.

Nelly then joked that he's "been trying to save him from the photoshoots."

"When he gets older and sees all of this, he's gonna be like..." the dad of five said, to which the first-time mom intervened with a laugh and said, "he's gonna love it."

"Blackmail. I'm gonna love it for blackmail," added Nelly, who already shares daughter Chanelle, 30, and son Cornell, 25, with ex Channetta Valentine.

He also adopted his late sister Jackie Donahue's children Shawn and Sydney Thomas, following her death from leukemia. 

