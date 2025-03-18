Kat Dennings opens up about ghost encounter that saved her mom’s life

Two Broke Girls star Kat Dennings has just gotten honest about a moment that ‘saved’ her mom from suffering an accident, and she gives credit to a ghost.

The actor got honest about everything during an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The conversation started with her recalling how she spent her childhood in a “beautifully and extremely haunted” house from the 1600s and admitted, “Oh, this is a very real thing.”

She also admitted, “So, everyone in the house had their own experiences with the haunting situation, but my mom almost had a horrible accident.”

“We had a basement that was horrifying — it was so scary down there — and the stairs were very rickety and very shallow. And my mom, once, she tripped and fell down the stairs, but she was stopped in midair by something,” and even “put back to standing” by some entity “I swear to God” Dennings added.

Even recalling the whole thing, she admitted “I have goosebumps thinking about this.” However “the only injury she had was trying to stop herself on the wall and she hurt her pinky and had to put ice on it, but she was completely stopped in midair and put back by… something,” the actress also admitted when probed by Hudson about her mom.

The host didn’t end there either, and slipped in a little joke about the whole situation adding, “Well, at least y’all had good ghosts.”

Check it out Below:







