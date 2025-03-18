Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal what their favorite things are about each other

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently got asked about what they love the most about each other.

The gushing and lauding happened during the duo’s interview with Rolling Stone, that took place to promote Gomez’ forth studio album titled I Said I Love You First that is slated to release on March 21st.

In that conversation the engaged couple talked about everything from wedding planning, to music, Gomez’s love for cooking and also their chill date nights.

However, when talking about what their “favorite” thing is about each other, Blanco decided to go first and straight up gushed, “her heart and the way she treats everybody.”

“Her best friend, she treats the same way as someone she’s holding the door open for or walking down the street. She has one of the kindest hearts I’ve ever met in my entire life. OK, I’m done. You better say something good.”

Whereas when it was Gomez’s turn she quipped, “Damn it, I should have gone first.”

Before tugging at heartstrings and saying, “but genuinely, I think he’s incredibly kind, he’s supportive, he’s uplifting, he’s very, very smart. I love picking his brain about everything. He’s one of my best friends, if not my best.”