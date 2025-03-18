 
Geo News

Prince William saves Prince Harry's life alongside Meghan in the US?

Prince Harry has been saved by his older brother Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Speculations have started coming out that are hailing Prince William as the reason for Prince Harry potentially avoiding a deportation row by Donald Trump.

Editor-at-Large for the Daily Mail Charlotte Griffiths made these comments while speaking to GB News.

In her conversation she noted that there was a “plea from William” that ‘averted’ this crisis of sorts, given the recent push by the Heritage Foundation to get Prince Harry’s visa documents into the public domain.

For those still unversed, the reason for this is his drug use admissions which by law render visa’s ineligible.

In regards to the speculations as a whole Ms Griffiths explained everything and noted, “What Trump has said is that he's not going to deport Harry, so we're not having him back.”

“He's not coming back to the UK. There was this very funny thing that happened. He met with Prince William - Trump - I think it was a few months ago.”

She also added, “they seemed to have a little tete-a-tete, and everyone was speculating whether William said, 'please for the love of God, don’t send him back'.”

“Because, quite unexpectedly, Trump said, 'look I’m not going to deport him'. He's got enough troubles with his difficult wife as it is. It was a very headline-grabbing moment,” Ms Griffiths concluded by saying. 

‘Copycat' Meghan Markle makes YouTuber come forward after ‘stealing' their name
‘Copycat' Meghan Markle makes YouTuber come forward after ‘stealing' their name
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reflect on experience of 'I Said I Love You First'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reflect on experience of 'I Said I Love You First'
Nelly shares sweet banter with Ashanti after son's birth
Nelly shares sweet banter with Ashanti after son's birth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle riding coattails of times past without earning a dime video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle riding coattails of times past without earning a dime
Drake's label responds to Lamar lawsuit over ‘Not Like Us'
Drake's label responds to Lamar lawsuit over ‘Not Like Us'
Queen Camilla breaks major royal protocol Queen Elizabeth stood by video
Queen Camilla breaks major royal protocol Queen Elizabeth stood by
Megxit is catching up to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Megxit is catching up to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction
'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction