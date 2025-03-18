Prince William saves Prince Harry's life alongside Meghan in the US?

Speculations have started coming out that are hailing Prince William as the reason for Prince Harry potentially avoiding a deportation row by Donald Trump.

Editor-at-Large for the Daily Mail Charlotte Griffiths made these comments while speaking to GB News.

In her conversation she noted that there was a “plea from William” that ‘averted’ this crisis of sorts, given the recent push by the Heritage Foundation to get Prince Harry’s visa documents into the public domain.

For those still unversed, the reason for this is his drug use admissions which by law render visa’s ineligible.

In regards to the speculations as a whole Ms Griffiths explained everything and noted, “What Trump has said is that he's not going to deport Harry, so we're not having him back.”

“He's not coming back to the UK. There was this very funny thing that happened. He met with Prince William - Trump - I think it was a few months ago.”

She also added, “they seemed to have a little tete-a-tete, and everyone was speculating whether William said, 'please for the love of God, don’t send him back'.”

“Because, quite unexpectedly, Trump said, 'look I’m not going to deport him'. He's got enough troubles with his difficult wife as it is. It was a very headline-grabbing moment,” Ms Griffiths concluded by saying.