Dwayne Johnson shares delightful post after 'Moana 2' success

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the global success of his newly-released animated film, Moana 2.

Taking to his Instagram handle on March 18, the 52-year-old actor shared a clip praising the Disney team after the movie surpassed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

“Thank you so much for your incredible talent and your commitment,” penned the actor. “Moana’s story resonated with the world…There’s a lot of noise in the world but there’s a lot of good stuff and it’s hard for our young girls and boys to kind of see beyond what’s in front of them.”

“This global embrace of Polynesian culture and his moana universe we have created, it’s something very special,” remarked the Jumangi star.

The Rock further penned, “Surprising Disney Animation with a BIG MAUI CHEE HOOO in my slippahs and more importantly, giving this entire animation team a MASSIVE THANK YOU!”

“I’ve had the privilege of working with these insanely talented and cool people across all Disney animation over the years and now recently with MOANA 2,” continued the Fast X star.

“The success of MOANA 2 was beyond our wildest dreams, but the most gratifying part of our Moana journey was inspiring young people - and adults too - to go beyond the reef and always have the courage to reach for more out of this crazy thing we call life,” stated Dwayne.

Concluding the post, the Jungle Cruise star added, “I’m a lucky guy to get to work with this Disney team and grateful to be a part of building our Moana universe.”

For those unversed, Moana 2 was released in cinemas on November 27, 2024.