Mariah Carey wins top honor at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mariah Carey got emotional on Monday after receiving the prestigious Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While accepting the trophy, the 55-year-old singer expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans, family, and the music industry.

"I just want to ask you a question—is the lighting OK? Because I don't like bad lighting," Mariah kicked off her award-acceptance speech, eliciting a chuckle from the audience.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker further said, “As a kid, I used to listen to listen to my favorite artist on the radio, and dreamed of being on the airwaves myself.”

“For those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi version of streaming. Even now, I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical,” explained Mariah, who stunned in a sleek black outfit at the event.

"I appreciate you all more than you know. And to my fans, my family, you've been with me through every step of this journey. Your love and loyalty are the greatest gift, and I'm endlessly thankful for each one of you," continued the Emotions songstress.

During her speech, Mariah also gave a special shoutout to her mother, Patricia Carey.

"I want to honor my mother, Patricia Carey, for giving me the gift of music,” she said.

For those unversed, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at Dolby Theatre on March 17 in Hollywood, and Mariah became the sixth singer to receive the Icon Award, following Bon Jovi, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, and Cher.