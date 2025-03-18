Christine Quinn breaks silence on her 'dehumanizing' split from ex Christian Dumontet

Christine Quinn recently got candid and opened up about her split from ex-husband Christian Dumontet.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old reality TV star, actress, and model discussed what led to the end of her three-year marriage to Dumontet.

Quinn said, “This is the first time I'm talking about this stuff. I haven't talked about this with anyone.”

“Some people knew stuff was going on, but no one knew the extent of it in terms of how bad everything really was,” she added.

For the unversed, Dumontet was arrested in March 2024 for an alleged domestic violence incident involving their child, son, Christian Georges Dumontet.

He was later arrested again for violating an emergency protective order that Quinn was granted, as per the report of the same outlet.

Quinn, a former Oppenheim Group agent, went on to claim that she and her son had “no choice but to leave” their home in Los Angeles and start over in Texas because of her ex’s actions.

“I really didn't have a choice. I was granted an emergency protective order so my ex couldn't come to the house. He violated that, and would keep coming back,” she shared.

The Selling Sunset alum said it was “very difficult” to stay in a hotel during that time and later “couch-surf” with friends because she felt she couldn’t go home.

Quinn also mentioned that she could not get into her own personal accounts such as her bank accounts, credit cards, and email as her ex “commandeered” her phone number.

“People really don't know this. I was hacked out of my entire life. I was stripped of my entire life overnight — I literally had nothing. And it was dehumanizing. I was completely resourceless,” the Shark Night star articulated.

It is pertinent to mention that Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet tied the knot in December 2019, and they welcomed their son in May 2021.