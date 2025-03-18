Inside Meg Ryan's plastic surgery penchant that made things 'worse'

Romcom queen Meg Ryan’s looks have raised many questions recently, experts reveal what went wrong

Romcom queen Meg Ryan’s puffy-faced look may be due to over-the-top cosmetic procedures.

According to an insider, the actress has had a lot of plastic surgery, Botox, and fillers.

"Her face looks like a frozen mask and her cheekbones are comically overemphasized," one Hollywood insider told Radar Online.

According to a surgeon, the When Harry Met Sally actress, 63, seems to have an addiction to nips and tucks.

“She's likely had a lower eyelid blepharoplasty that appears botched," Seattle surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan told the publication.

"Her neck skin is irregular and bunches – especially when she turns her head. This leads me to believe she likely had a neck lift where adequate muscle tightening was not done," he noted.

Sajan also noted that the actress’ retracting nostrils may be caused by cartilage damage done during surgery.

San Francisco plastic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kaplan agreed and shared a piece of advice for the actress.

"When you rely too much on fillers, it results in a blown-up appearance," he said. "A smooth facelift with some fat grafting can restore her natural beauty without looking too overdone."

An insider shared that Meg Ryan is going heavy on cosmetic procedures to revive her acting career.

"The irony is that she may have only made the situation worse," they remarked.