Will Smith disappoints fans with comeback tour announcement

March 18, 2025

Will Smith had made a surprising announcement for fans.

The Hollywood star and rapper recently announced his Based on a True Story tour.

On Monday, Smith took to Instagram to announce, "I’M GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER!!"

"We’re hitting up UK & Europe to bring U all the hits, some new joints, and a few surprises," the rapper added. "All these years, I’ve NEVER done a headline tour and I can’t wait to see you guys!! Ok."

Smith listed the stops from the UK leg of his tour, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Cardiff’s Bute Park, Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse, London’s O2 Academy Brixton, and Wolverhampton’s The Halls.

However, the rapper's choice of venus have left fans disapponted, calling it "shame."

Since major cities like Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Belfast have been left out of the tour, fans have expressed their disappointment in the comments section.

One user commented, "You forgot Belgium," while another added, "What about the Netherlands."

"Will, I've been commenting on almost every post of yours for the last year. And then you go and schedule a tour in Europe?" a third user commented.

