Photo: Paris Hilton reveals hidden trait: 'I never ask anyone'

Paris Hilton recently got candid about a hidden side of her personality.

The songstress recently sat down for a new confessional with Us Weekly. While promoting her partnership with Franks RedHot, Paris touched on the lesser-known aspects of her personality and routine.

When asked about the last famous person she asked to take a selfie with, Paris confessed that she is “too shy” to initiate the move.

“I never ask anyone. I’m too shy,” the mother of two admitted.

Nonetheless, she boasted about her popularity and shared, “But people always come up and ask me before I have a chance to even ask them.”

Naming the person with whom she recently has been taking the most snaps, Paris added, “Me and Nicole [Richie] are taking lots of photos together doing our Encore show on Peacock, [Paris & Nicole: The Encore].”

The show’s synopsis reads as follows, “Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for the 20th anniversary of ‘The Simple Life,’ visiting the cast and crew from the first season in Arkansas, and with Kathy Hilton for inspiration to tell the story of their friendship in an opera.”