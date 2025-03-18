 
Geo News

Shakira drops heartwarming message after electrifying shows in Mexico

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will conclude on June 30, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Shakira drops heartwarming message after electrifying shows in Mexico
Shakira drops heartwarming message after electrifying shows in Mexico

Shakira has shared an emotional message after concluding two electrifying concerts in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 48-year-old singer expressed gratitude to her "incredible" fans for making her shows successful.

“Thank you, Guadalajara!! It was incredible!! Two nights of singing with me from the beginning to the end!!!” she wrote.

“I love you so much! #LMYNLWorldTour,” added the Wakka Wakka hitmaker.

Alongside a heartwarming message, Shakira posted a clip from the gig in which she can be seen singing her heart out.

For those unversed, the Colombian singer's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will conclude on June 30, 2025.

Inspired by Irish symbol, Kate Middleton stuns with post-chemotherapy hairstyle
Inspired by Irish symbol, Kate Middleton stuns with post-chemotherapy hairstyle
Sam Thompson reacts to ex-Zara McDermott's new romance
Sam Thompson reacts to ex-Zara McDermott's new romance
Paris Hilton reveals hidden trait: 'I never ask anyone'
Paris Hilton reveals hidden trait: 'I never ask anyone'
Will Smith disappoints fans with comeback tour announcement
Will Smith disappoints fans with comeback tour announcement
Prince Harry sees things from Meghan Markle's eyes
Prince Harry sees things from Meghan Markle's eyes
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal what their favorite things are about each other
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal what their favorite things are about each other
AJ McLean's oldest daughter 'hates with a passion' Backstreet Boys' iconic hit
AJ McLean's oldest daughter 'hates with a passion' Backstreet Boys' iconic hit
'Adolescence' co-writer hails Stephen Graham's 'extraordinary' vision for Netflix series
'Adolescence' co-writer hails Stephen Graham's 'extraordinary' vision for Netflix series