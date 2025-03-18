Dylan Efron spills on rivalry with Zac over younger siblings

Dylan Efron just revealed which Efron brother—him or Zac Efron—gets more love from their younger siblings.

On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, March 18, the 33-year-old actor and influencer talked about his family.

Host Amanda Hirsch quipped it was “so hot” to see him and his 37-year-old brother Zac, playing with their younger siblings on social media.

“They're the cutest,” Dylan remarked and shared that he missed them while filming The Traitors, saying, “I think I saw them immediately when I got back from Scotland.”

“This year, I've been worse just because it's been a little busy. But last year, any chance I could, I'd go out there and visit,” he added.

Dylan went on to note that even though he lives three hours away, he visited Olivia and Henry “at least twice a month” last year.

Then Amanda called the Great Global Clean Up star “such a good big bro” and asked if his younger siblings had a favourite between him and Zac.

“I see them more, so I like to take that crown probably. But everybody loves Zac,” he mentioned.

For the unversed, Zac and Dylan are the sons of Starla Baskett and David Efron.

It is pertinent to mention that their parents called it quits in 2016, and later David tied the knot and welcomed two more children, Olivia, 5, and Henry, 4, with his new wife.