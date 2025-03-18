 
Geo News

Kate Middleton makes rare comment about Prince William's beard

Kate Middleton suggest she doesn't agree with Prince William's decision to grow a beard

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Kate Middleton dominated headlines as she appeared at the St. Patrick's Day Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Princess of Wales is gradually returning to her royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

Princess Catherine also shared her thoughts on beards while chatting with the Irish Guards. 

"These trends come and go. I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he's going to keep his for". 

According to some observes, her comment was aimed at Prince William's beard, which he debuted in August 2024. 

Although  her remark was likely made in a lighthearted, joking manner, it made her fans to believe that she is not completely convinced with Prince William's decision to grow a beard.

The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces. The Princess has been Colonel since 2023, taking over from The Prince of Wales.

According to the royal family "During the visit, Her Royal Highness awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland. "

Dylan Efron spills on rivalry with Zac over younger siblings
Dylan Efron spills on rivalry with Zac over younger siblings
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to fight in the near future?
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to fight in the near future?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirtatious hug explained
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirtatious hug explained
Decorated solider backs Kate Middleton as Prince William stays at home
Decorated solider backs Kate Middleton as Prince William stays at home
King Charles Balmoral Castle issues apology after delightful news
King Charles Balmoral Castle issues apology after delightful news
Inside Brad Pitt's social life with Ines de Ramon after reclusive marriage with Angelina
Inside Brad Pitt's social life with Ines de Ramon after reclusive marriage with Angelina
Shakira drops heartwarming message after electrifying shows in Mexico
Shakira drops heartwarming message after electrifying shows in Mexico
Timothee Chalamet's pals warned him of Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Timothee Chalamet's pals warned him of Kylie Jenner romance: Report