Kate Middleton makes rare comment about Prince William's beard

Kate Middleton dominated headlines as she appeared at the St. Patrick's Day Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Princess of Wales is gradually returning to her royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

Princess Catherine also shared her thoughts on beards while chatting with the Irish Guards.

"These trends come and go. I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he's going to keep his for".

According to some observes, her comment was aimed at Prince William's beard, which he debuted in August 2024.

Although her remark was likely made in a lighthearted, joking manner, it made her fans to believe that she is not completely convinced with Prince William's decision to grow a beard.

The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces. The Princess has been Colonel since 2023, taking over from The Prince of Wales.

According to the royal family "During the visit, Her Royal Highness awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland. "