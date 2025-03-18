 
Bianca Censori poses for rare picture after Kanye West leaks Kim Kardashian text

March 18, 2025

Kanye West on Monday re-shared a picture of his wife which Bianca Censori had posted to her Instagram stories.

Ye also used his stories to share the picture of his scantly clad wife with his over 20 million followers.

Censori revealed that the blurred picture of her was taken by none other than Ye himself.    

In the picture, the model is seen wearing a light-colored two piece outfit  with what appealed to be a masquerade mask.

It came two days after Kanye West sparked controversy involving his song “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X.

The rapper wrote, “New song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams.”

The post has since been deleted from X but screenshots suggest that the song begins with a phone conversation between Diddy and Kanye, in which Diddy is seemingly thanking him for “taking care” of his seven kids, saying: “Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them.” 

Later in the track, North can also be heard rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

The controversy surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's now-deleted texts is related to their disagreement over their daughter North's involvement in Kanye's new song.

Apparently, Kim sent Kanye a cease-and-desist letter to block the song's release, feeling uncomfortable about North's name being associated with Diddy amid his ongoing legal issues.

Kanye, however, went ahead and released the song, leading to a heated text exchange between the two. In the deleted texts, Kanye threatened to "go to war" with Kim unless she amended the trademark filing for North's name.

Kim responded, explaining that she had trademarked North's name to protect her, and that Kanye had given her permission to do so.

The situation escalated, with Kanye declaring, "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION" and "ALL KINGS LOVE WAR" .

