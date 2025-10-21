 
Reba McEntire shares what makes Rex Linn different from past partners

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been engaged since 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Reba McEntire is celebrating getting engaged to her boyfriend Rex Linn, at age 70.

"I’ve never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," she told People. Linn proposed to the singer and actress last year.

"Rex is a very tenderhearted man, and I just love him with all my heart," she continued. "He’s a good guy. Real bashful though."

Working together on Happy’s Place has provided another new experience for the Young Sheldon star.

"Wherever we go, that is our Happy’s Place. Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together — that’s what’s really special for me. I’ve not had that before," she shared.

While their romance is still fresh, Reba and Rex met for the first time in 1991 while filming The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

Reba previously shared insight into what makes it click with Rex, telling Us Weekly, "Rex and I are best friends. We have the same likes and dislikes. We’re foodies. We love to cook. We each wanted to be a cowboy and a cowgirl. Then we got into the entertainment business instead. Our dynamic works on and off screen.”

The Queen of Country went on to marry Charlie Battles in 1976, getting divorced in 1987. Her second marriage was with music manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. Reba McEntire welcomed son Shelby in 1990 with Blackstock.

