Inside Sofia Vergara's dating life as she vows to not be 'arm candy'

Sofia Vergara is reportedly romancing racing star Lewis Hamilton

Sofia Vergara is open to romance but not to marriage.

According to an insider, Vergara, who’s reportedly dating acing stud Lewis Hamilton, doesn’t want to tie the knot after her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

“Not unlike her famous miniseries character Griselda, respect is so much more important to Sofía than romance, and finding a new life partner just isn’t what’s driving her right now,” a tipster explained to Life & Style.

They added: “That doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to go on a date or flirt with a guy at a party, but Sofía is a ‘Type A’ personality who insists on being taken seriously.”

Modern Family alum, 52, was with Joe Manganiello, 48, for over seven years before they called it quits in 2020.

After the divorce, the actress has decided she “will never just be somebody’s ‘arm candy,’ even if her and Joe’s marriage sometimes veered into that territory.”

Sofia Vergara's rumored romance with Lewis comes after a year of dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The relationship fizzled out because the duo were “polar opposites.”

“He needs to stay in one place for his job, while she wants to jet to exotic locations on a whim,” a source previously explained to the publication. “Never say never, but she’s definitely not in a hurry to get married again.”