Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus being urged by Hollywood icon to collab

Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus may just delight fans with a collab

Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus may soon delight their fans with a collaboration, especially with mutual pal Dolly Parton encouraging them.

“Dolly is so impressed by Sabrina, by not only her talent but her humility and work ethic,” a source told Radar Online.

Dolly and Sabrina became pals after singing a new version of Please Please Please in 2024, and the 79-year-old country musician wants the Espresso hitmaker to be mentored by her goddaughter Miley.

“She thinks Miley would be a wonderful mentor for her and she’s making it her mission to link them up,” the tipster shared.

The source said Dolly is excited to have a collab with both Sabrina and Miley and the idea is “being floated around.”

“Dolly’s totally into it,” the source said. “First step though is getting Miley and Sabrina together for a more in depth hang session, either in Nashville or L.A.”

“It’s a given that Sabrina will be up for this, and Miley is super supportive, but she’s also got a crazy busy schedule,” the source noted.

“That being said, if her godmother suggests it, odds are she’ll move things around to accommodate this. She’s always big on making Dolly happy,” they added.

Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus have a history, with the Feather singer competing in MileyWorld Superstar Contest in when she was only 10.