Gwyneth Paltrow reacts as Meghan Markle 'attempts' to dominate lifestyle world

Gwyneth Paltrow has reacted to Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, the Goop founder, who has built a $250 million wellness empire over the past 17 years, was asked if she sees Meghan as competition.

The actress said, "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes."

"I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try," Gwyneth added.

While admitting that she still hasn't watched Meghan's show, Gwyneth said, "I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all."

"Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," the actress said, adding that when there's "noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them."

It is worth mentioning that the Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for the second season. The show features Meghan Markle sharing lifestyle tips and entertaining guests.