Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the truth about her romance with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow recently got candid and expressed her feelings on romance with Brad Pitt.

For the unversed, Paltrow and Pitt started dating following their meeting during readings for the 1994 movie Legends of the Fall.

They later acted together in the 1995 thriller Se7en, dated during that time, and got engaged in December 1996 but ended up breaking up six months later.

Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair for her April cover story, which was published on Tuesday, March 18, the 52-year-old actress, singer, and businesswoman shed light on her romance with the Troy star.

Paltrow reflected by saying, "He's a very intriguing character."

"It's like having dated, I don't know, Prince William or something. That's always going to come up," she remarked.

Previously on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Shakespeare in Love star had opened up about her relationship with Pitt, saying, "It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard."

"There were a number of things that had happened; he was nine years older than me... he knew what he wanted; he was ready to do it, and I was kind of all over the place," Paltrow explained.

"So, it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, 'Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I'm not living up to the standards again.' It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself," the Iron Man 2 alum noted.

Notably, the Oscar winners have both moved on with other partners, as Paltrow married Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

However, they later split in what she called "conscious uncoupling," and married writer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, and after that, he was in a nine-year relationship with Angelina Jolie.

They tied the knot in 2014 but split in 2016, and since 2022, he has been in a relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon.