Rachel Zegler gets honest about 'Snow White' casting

Rachel Zegler shares an insight into how she was cast in Snow White and thanks Steven Spielberg for it.



Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, the host asked whether she auditioned for the iconic role or whether her performance in West Side Story convinced the makers.

"I actually got a really glowing recommendation from Steven Spielberg to [director] Marc Webb," she said.

“And I also got a text from Steven kind of alluding to the fact that I had gotten the part before I found out. Because I wished him a Happy Father's Day, as one does, and he texted me a bunch of apple emojis as a response,” the actress continued.

Rachel, a Swiftie, said, “Yeah, he was giving Taylor Swift Easter eggs about my casting.”

For the part, the 23-year-old said the role in the Disney film was so secretive that she did not initially know she was reading the part of Snow White.

"With all of these Disney things, you have no idea what you’re reading," she concluded. "It’ll say 'untiled Disney live action film' and the sides will have different names. It’ll say Amber and Jeff."