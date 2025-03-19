Kate Middleton shares why she can't travel with her kids

Kate Middleton shared that she wants to travel with her and Prince William's children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

During her St. Patrick's Day visit to the Wellington Barracks in London, the Princess of Wales revealed why she didn't plan International trips with her kids, as reported by People Magazine.

Recalling her and Prince William's royal tour in 2014, where they took their eldest son, George, Kate siad, "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand."

"I would like to go back there with them now," Kate said, adding why they haven't plan visit with kids yet, "It's finding time to do that."

"But I love to travel – yes, it’s a long flight," Kate added.

Moreover, the Princess of Wales also revealed the places she want to visit with her family, saying, "I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me [from] growing up."

"There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it," Kate added.

Additionally, Kate Middleton explained that royal duties often dictate their travel schedules. But, this year, the family's travel plans could change, as Kate and William's eldest son, Prince George turns 12 in July.