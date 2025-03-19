 
Katherine Schwarzenegger jokes her family is 'thriving' as kids fall sick

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are parents to two daughters and a son

March 19, 2025

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt marked small wins while her kids have been sick since early 2025.

The 35-year-old children's book author took to her instagram Stories and updated her followers about the ongoing crisis at her home.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who shares her kids with her husband Chris Pratt, shared that her kids have been under the weather for quite some time and her 2-year-old is injured.

However, in all this chaos, there is one thing that the mom of three is proud of.

"I'd like to know what's going on with 2025. We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here," she shared on her Stories.

"Luckily, I have the calmest 3-month-old ever, so that's a huge win," Schwarzenegger Pratt gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Marvel star and Schwarzenegger Pratt are parents to daughters Lyla Maria, 4, Eloise Christina, 2, and a son, Ford Fitzgerald, who was born in November 2024.

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted a cute video of the little one nestled into a baby wrap.

Get ready with me to wrap my newborn," Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote her March 14 post. "This little guy loves being close, and the @sollybaby wrap has been a lifesaver for wearing around the house— especially with two busy big sisters running around!"

