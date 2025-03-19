 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'

Meghan Markle is lauded for the monetary outcomes of her social media

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Meghan Markle is praised for ticking off the Royal Family with yet another move.

The Duchess of Sussex, is lauded for using her special media platform and earning for herself with Netflix ‘As Ever.’

Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "How the world has loved to hate on Meghan for her serialised version of perfection - With Love Meghan.

"How. Dare. She, sighs millions of viewers, before settling down to another episode of yet more hate-watching. There is something deliciously ironic about the fact that Meghan has devised a creative strategy (including an Instagram account with 2.5million followers) that weaponises all those haters and turns their clicks into profits. Well done her.

"Cue a giant algorithm that has brought the Duchess international success and abundant wealth. Despite (or perhaps because of) the dismal reviews and universal loathing, With Love Meghan sits proudly in Netflix’s global top ten. Not bad for a one-time bit-part actress in a B-list series called Suits.

She noted: "A second With Love, Meghan series has already been commissioned and filmed. More perfection is in the pipeline. And the beginning of April will see the launch of another podcast series - Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan."

Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split
Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split
David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs video
David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs
Katherine Schwarzenegger jokes her family is 'thriving' as kids fall sick
Katherine Schwarzenegger jokes her family is 'thriving' as kids fall sick
Prince Harry has found new home at ‘arm's length' from Royals video
Prince Harry has found new home at ‘arm's length' from Royals
Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid 'tensions' with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid 'tensions' with Kanye West
Lizzo fires back at critics of her latest music
Lizzo fires back at critics of her latest music
Nick Cannon not ready for medical procedure amid ‘too many kids' video
Nick Cannon not ready for medical procedure amid ‘too many kids'
Kate Middleton shares why she can't travel with her kids
Kate Middleton shares why she can't travel with her kids