Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'

Meghan Markle is praised for ticking off the Royal Family with yet another move.



The Duchess of Sussex, is lauded for using her special media platform and earning for herself with Netflix ‘As Ever.’

Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "How the world has loved to hate on Meghan for her serialised version of perfection - With Love Meghan.

"How. Dare. She, sighs millions of viewers, before settling down to another episode of yet more hate-watching. There is something deliciously ironic about the fact that Meghan has devised a creative strategy (including an Instagram account with 2.5million followers) that weaponises all those haters and turns their clicks into profits. Well done her.

"Cue a giant algorithm that has brought the Duchess international success and abundant wealth. Despite (or perhaps because of) the dismal reviews and universal loathing, With Love Meghan sits proudly in Netflix’s global top ten. Not bad for a one-time bit-part actress in a B-list series called Suits.

She noted: "A second With Love, Meghan series has already been commissioned and filmed. More perfection is in the pipeline. And the beginning of April will see the launch of another podcast series - Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan."